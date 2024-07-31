Central Texas authorities seize over $1 million worth of illegal drugs in Bell County bust

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — On July 22, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office Organized Crime Unit conducted a narcotics investigation in the 2000 block of San Milan Pass in Round Rock, according to a post on their Facebook page.

During the investigation, they said approximately 335 suspected fentanyl pills were seized, and the discovery led authorities to a residence in Morgan's Point in Bell County on July 23.

At the residence, teams from Williamson County Sheriff's Office and Bell County Sheriff's Office Organized Crime Units recovered the following items:



Bear Creek automatic rifle with magazine and ammunition (records indicate that the weapon was stolen)

112,845 of suspected MDMA pills, weighing approximately 54.3 pounds

2,404 of suspected fentanyl pills, weighing 375.9g

Approximately 4.7 lbs of suspected marijuana.

643 suspected methamphetamine pills, disguised as Adderall, weighing approximately 172.1g

Approximately 3.51 oz of suspected mushrooms

18.5 suspected hydrocodone pills, weighing approximately 8.9g

8.9 suspected Xanax pills, weighing approximately 2.0g

2 suspected Oxycodone pills, weighing approximately .2g

16 suspected Lisinopril pills, weighing approximately 4.8g

305 suspected codeine pills, weighing approximately 146.8g

They said the street value of the drugs is estimated as follows:

MDMA pills at $1,128,450,

Fentanyl pills at $48,080

Marijuana at $7,050

Methamphetamine pills at $6,430

In addition to the above-listed items, numerous fictitious government documents were also discovered, including fake IDs, social security numbers, checks, vehicle registrations, and more the Facebook post said and added:

"The discovery and subsequent seizure of these items during the investigation indicates a significant drug trafficking operation. The investigative efforts of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office OCU played a significant role in dismantling this operation. The removal of dangerous narcotics from the community has undoubtedly improved community safety. It has also disrupted a major drug trafficking network, preventing further illegal activities and potential harm to residents."

The investigation continues — any individual with information regarding drug trafficking is encouraged to contact their tip line at 512-943-1170 or drug-humantraffickinginfo@wilco.org.

You can remain anonymous.

