Cancer patient finds hope and community at Amy's House in Temple

When Roger DeWeese was diagnosed with an acute form of leukemia nearly four months ago, the hour-long drive from his Lampasas home to his cancer treatments in Temple became a dangerous obstacle to his recovery.

His doctor recommended that Roger and his wife Lisa stay at Amy's House, located less than a mile away from the cancer center. The decision may have saved his life.

"Amy's house is the best thing in central Texas," Roger said.

Close Proximity Proves Critical for High-Risk Patients

For Roger, who has a bleeding disorder related to his leukemia, the proximity to medical care was crucial.

"If he fell or any kind of injury, he would bleed to death. For him, we could get him over here," his wife Lisa explained. "And the same thing with infection."

Amy's House originally opened in November 2020 specifically for transplant patients. Four years later, the facility has expanded to also accommodate cancer patients undergoing treatment.

Peer Support Creates Healing Community

Beyond the convenience, Lisa found unexpected support from other patients staying at Amy's House who were battling the same disease.

"There were other patients staying in Amy's house with the same disease. So, a couple of the other ladies — it was all men that had the AML, which is more prone to men than it is women anyway — but they were kind of the sounding board," Lisa said. "I could ask them something if something's going on. 'Is that normal? You can expect this,' because they had been through it."

Doctor: Independence Key to Patient Recovery

Dr. Shane Ahlers, who specializes in blood cancers at Baylor Scott and White, suggested Amy's House for Roger's convenience in commuting to and from treatments. According to Dr. Ahlers, having these arrangements helps patient morale in multiple ways.

"It's a huge improvement for patients. I can't begin to describe to you how hard it is to be in a hospital for 28 days. You're not getting fresh air. You're not able to just make your own decisions about what you're going to wear that day, those types of things. You're on the hospital schedule, and that gets very depressing for patients, especially when you're already in this battle with a cancer that's trying to rob you of your life," Dr. Ahlers said.

"Amy's house allows patients to have a little bit more of their independence back, be a little bit more themselves."

The facility continues to provide hope and practical support for cancer patients and their families during some of the most challenging times in their lives.

