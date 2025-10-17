Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cafe Soleil offers pay-what-you-can dining in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A new restaurant in Temple is offering high-quality meals without a fixed price tag.

  • Cafe Soleil is a new venture from the non-profit organization Feed My Sheep in Temple
  • This cafe has a pay-what-you-can model, where there is no fixed pay on the food that's being served
  • For more information on the cafe and Feed My Sheep, click here.

A new restaurant in Temple is offering high-quality meals without a fixed price tag. Cafe Soleil is the latest venture from Feed My Sheep’s executive director Jeff Stegall. Inspired by the Netflix documentary series on the world’s “Blue Zones” — areas known for long lifespans, healthy eating, strong mental health, and overall wellness.

Stegall says everyone deserves access to nutritious, well-prepared food, regardless of their economic background. That’s why Cafe Soleil uses a pay-what-you-can model.

“Whatever amount somebody can afford to pay, that’s what they pay,” Stegall said. “It is top-quality, best food that is being served in this area today. Just because I allow people to have that and it doesn’t necessarily cost a set price, do not mistake that to mean it’s cheap — not at all."

The concept aims to break down cost barriers while still delivering restaurant-level quality. Guests can expect healthy menu items inspired by global flavors and the principles found in Blue Zones lifestyles.

Cafe Soleil is open Thursdays and Fridays from 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Stegall says he’s so confident in the business model that he has already purchased a second building for future expansion.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

