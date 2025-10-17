Cafe Soleil offers pay-what-you-can dining in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A new restaurant in Temple is offering high-quality meals without a fixed price tag.



A new restaurant in Temple is offering high-quality meals without a fixed price tag. Cafe Soleil is the latest venture from Feed My Sheep’s executive director Jeff Stegall. Inspired by the Netflix documentary series on the world’s “Blue Zones” — areas known for long lifespans, healthy eating, strong mental health, and overall wellness.

Stegall says everyone deserves access to nutritious, well-prepared food, regardless of their economic background. That’s why Cafe Soleil uses a pay-what-you-can model.

“Whatever amount somebody can afford to pay, that’s what they pay,” Stegall said. “It is top-quality, best food that is being served in this area today. Just because I allow people to have that and it doesn’t necessarily cost a set price, do not mistake that to mean it’s cheap — not at all."

The concept aims to break down cost barriers while still delivering restaurant-level quality. Guests can expect healthy menu items inspired by global flavors and the principles found in Blue Zones lifestyles.

Cafe Soleil is open Thursdays and Fridays from 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Stegall says he’s so confident in the business model that he has already purchased a second building for future expansion.

