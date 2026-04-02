Blaine McGraw asks for names, addresses of 'Jane Does' in court filing

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A former Fort Hood Army doctor accused of sexually abusing and secretly recording patients is demanding access to the names and addresses of his accusers.

Major Blaine McGraw faces a lawsuit in Bell County Court involving dozens of former patients. Recently, McGraw filed a four-page handwritten motion requesting the identities of the 82 Jane Does involved in the lawsuit.

In the document, McGraw cites various Texas laws regarding anonymity and protecting identities. He is also asking that the accusers pay a penalty for failing to disclose their information. McGraw says those fees total $4,100.

Watch our previous coverage:

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McGraw is asking the judge to set a deadline to move forward with previous motions in the case. If that deadline is not met, he says the court should dismiss the lawsuit entirely.

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