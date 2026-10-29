Belton's 'Battle of the Badges' blood drive returns on Election Day, letting donors cast vote for PD or FD

BELTON, Texas — Belton residents have two ways to make their voice heard Tuesday — at the ballot box and at the blood drive.

The "Battle of the Badges" blood drive returns to Belton on Election Day, giving donors a chance to support their favorite first responders. Each pint of blood donated counts as a vote for either the Belton Police Department or the Belton Fire Department.

The police department won last year's competition, but the fire department is expecting to come out on top this time.

The blood drive runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Walmart in Belton. Donors are asked to register ahead of time.

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