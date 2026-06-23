Five escape Belton house fire, home declared total loss

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Belton Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early morning house fire that destroyed a home in the 1000 block of Sharon Drive. Five residents escaped the blaze uninjured, but two pets died as the home was declared a total loss.

Firefighters received the emergency call at about 3:44 a.m. The Temple and Salado Fire Departments assisted at the scene.

No firefighters or residents were injured. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Belton Fire Department.