Body recovered from Belton Lake after drowning

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — A 19-year-old Harker Heights man drowned Tuesday afternoon near Rogers Park in Bell County, authorities said.

The Bell County Communications Center received a 911 call at about 3 p.m. reporting a possible drowning near Rogers Park, just outside Morgan's Point Resort.

Members of the Morgan's Point Resort Dive team, assisted by Texas Game Wardens, recovered the body of the 19-year-old around 5 P.M.

Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey pronounced the victim dead at the scene and declined to order an autopsy. Based on the investigation, authorities say they do not suspect foul play.

The victim's immediate family has been notified with help from Harker Heights police. The sheriff's office is withholding the man's name until all extended family members are contacted.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.