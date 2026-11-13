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Belton Police Department collecting donations for 13th annual Silver Santa Drive benefiting senior citizens

The Belton Police Department is collecting gift bag donations for seniors enrolled in its 'R-U-OK' wellness check program through Dec. 1.
Silver Santa wish list
Belton PD
Silver Santa wish list
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BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is collecting donations for its 13th annual Silver Santa Drive.

The program provides Christmas gift bags to seniors enrolled in the department's "R-U-OK" wellness check program.

Requested donation items include band-aids, blankets, pens, large-print crossword books, and jigsaw puzzles.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations through Dec. 1:

  • Belton Police Headquarters
  • Belton Area Chamber of Commerce
  • Planet Fitness in Belton

Learn more about the program here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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