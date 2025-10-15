Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell CountyBelton

Actions

Belton police arrest actor Rudy Youngblood on warrant early Wednesday

Arrest
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - A police officer carries handcuffs. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Arrest
Posted

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Police say lab results could lead to more charges for actor Rudy Youngblood.

The Belton Police department arrested Youngblood on Wednesday, after an officer stopped at the Lake Belton boat ramp shortly after midnight.

Police say the officer discovered the actor and former Belton student had a warrant out of Travis County. Police say the officer also found a white crystalline substance on Youngblood during the arrest.

He is currently in the Bell County Jail, and may face more charges pending the outcome of lab results.

According to IMDB, Youngblood appeared in the Mel Gibson film 'Apocalypto'.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood