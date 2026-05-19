Belton ISD to launch Virtual Learning Academy for high school students

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Belton Independent School District will launch a Virtual Learning Academy for high school students in the 2026-27 school year, offering families flexible learning options under new state legislation.

The pilot program is available to students in grades 9-12 with two pathways. Those include a hybrid option allowing students to remain connected to their home campus and participate in extracurricular activities, or a fully online virtual experience.

The academy, created under Texas Education Code Chapter 30B, is open to both in-district and out-of-district students. The program will offer high school coursework aligned with state standards while providing flexible scheduling and learning environments. Under Texas Education Agency requirements, student enrollment and funding depend on documented daily progress and completion of 75,600 operational minutes annually.

Belton ISD will host virtual parent information sessions to explain the program:

— May 20 at noon and 6 p.m.

— May 22 at noon (in Spanish)

— May 27 at noon and 6 p.m. (Spanish)

Additional information, including eligibility criteria, curriculum details and application forms, is available at www.bisd.net/virtual.