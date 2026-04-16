Belton ISD students capture honors at Texas History Day

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Belton Independent School District students earned multiple top state honors and two trips to nationals at Texas History Day on Saturday, April 11 at the Bullock Texas State History Museum and the University of Texas at Austin.

Two documentary teams claimed first-place finishes and advanced to the 2026 National History Day national contest. The competition also marked historic achievements for two elementary campuses.

“To see our students rise to this level once again and earn another opportunity on the national stage speaks to their drive, teamwork and relentless pursuit of excellence. We are incredibly proud of the way they continue to lead through storytelling, creativity and collaboration,” said Principal Steele Hantgin.

The two Belton ISD documentary teams will compete at the 2026 National History Day national contest June 14-18 at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Texas History Day is a project-based, statewide research program and competition for grades 3-12, affiliated with National History Day. Students investigate primary sources and create original projects in various formats. The 2026 theme is "Revolution, Reaction, Reform in History."

National Qualifiers

Lake Belton Middle School — Sarah Jackson, Emery Hobson and Mya Kacal (first place, junior group documentary)

Lake Belton High School — Mckenna Brindley, Isabelle Howson, Swikriti Lamichhane, Brynlee Newberry and Emry Olivarez (first place, senior group documentary)

Elementary Division

Leon Heights Elementary — Lincoln Dubberly (first place, individual elementary poster) Campus first state placement • Alice J. Tarver Elementary — Nicollette Taylor (second place, individual elementary poster) Campus first year participating

High School Division

Belton High School — MacKenzie McGarry (third place, senior individual website)

Lake Belton High School — Alexandra Bui (fourth place, senior individual exhibit)

Special Awards

• Walker Award for Texas Political History

• Texas Archival History Award

• TXCSS Education in History Award

• America 250 Award

• Multiple Heart of Texas Regional Coordinators Awards