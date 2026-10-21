Belton ISD achieves top financial rating for 15th consecutive year

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Belton Independent School District is celebrating a major milestone in financial accountability.

The district has earned Texas' highest financial accountability rating for the 15th consecutive year, it was announced on Tuesday.

Belton ISD received a Superior Achievement "A" rating through the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas.

District leaders said the honor reflects responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars and a continued commitment to supporting student success.

Superintendent Dr. Malinda Golden said, "Fifteen consecutive years of the state's highest financial rating is an extraordinary accomplishment, and one that speaks to the strength and consistency of our district's financial leadership. Our community places tremendous trust in us to manage public resources responsibly. We take that responsibility seriously because every financial decision ultimately supports our mission to provide exceptional learning experiences for each and every student."