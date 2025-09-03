Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Belton High leader advances as contender for Texas Principal of the Year

Posted

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Belton High School has another accolade to brag about. Principal Claudia Knox has been selected as the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) Outstanding Principal of the Year for Region 12.

Knox has worked in education for 29 years — spending two decades with Belton ISD. 14 of those years were at Belton High School.

“Leadership is never a solo act. Being recognized as TASSP Region 12 Principal of the Year is a testament to the collective effort of our teachers, students and families who inspire me daily,” Knox said.

Knox now advances as a contender for the statewide title of Texas Principal of the Year.

