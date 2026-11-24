BELTON, Texas — Ahead of Thanksgiving, Helping Hands Ministry in Belton is working to keep holiday meals on the table.

For neighbors like Carl — a father of two on disability whose wife recently lost her job — this pantry is a lifeline.

"The pantry here helping us stretch out the food and brings a little bit of hope to the family," Carl said. "Get a little bit of the worries off that way people like me who are in unfortunate circumstances can ease their mind a little and enjoy the holidays a little bit more knowing that the families are fed."

Since 1995, Helping Hands has fed Belton neighbors, serving more than 2,600 families every single month.

Across Bell County, more than 83,300 people, or 21 percent of neighbors, face food insecurity every day.

On the pantry floor, volunteers are preparing 600 pre-registered Thanksgiving meals, and the waitlist is already at capacity.

Executive Director Alicia Jallah says rising utility, housing and grocery costs have pushed demand higher than last year.

"We're seeing just an increase of households coming to use our food pantry. So a couple of weeks ago we had 850 households come. Um, this time last year it was closer to 750," Jallah said.

Jallah says nobody gets turned away, and their shelves need restocking — especially with proteins, peanut butter, and cereal. The need won't end when the holidays do.

"I mean, hunger isn't just now in November, it's going to be in January and February and March. And we'll still be here to support our families, but we still need our community to help us do that," Jallah said.

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