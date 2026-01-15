Belton raises concerns, provides alternatives to TxDOT I35 project plans

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Department of Transportation hosted a public meeting Wednesday to present proposed improvements on I-35 in Belton.

The project would accommodate the future I-14 extension, running from south of Loop 121 in Belton to Loop 363/US 190/SH 36 in Temple.

“These long-term decisions will shape how people live, work, and travel in Belton for decades,” said Mayor David K. Leigh said.

Belton city leaders have raised concerns about the project and its current design, noting:



Loss of Downtown access: The plan removes the southbound Central Avenue exit into Downtown Belton, shifting access from I-35 to more than two miles away.

Neighborhood barriers: Proposed cul-de-sacs and closures would disconnect established streets and divide neighborhoods.

Emergency response impacts: Indirect routes could delay police, fire, and EMS response times.

Local mobility disruption: The design prioritizes through traffic at the expense of local circulation and access.

The city says it has shared alternative ideas with TxDOT for the project.