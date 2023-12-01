Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange announces he will not run for 4th term

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff Eddy Lange with the Bell County Sheriff's Department announced on Friday that he will not run for a fourth term after 32 years as an elected official.

Lange had posted on social media earlier this year that he would be a candidate, but decided not to run.

"After many hours of consideration for all involved, I have changed my mind and have elected not to re-run," Sheriff Lange said in a statement.

"Over the last several weeks, I have been in contact with several prospective candidates that wish to run pending my decision. I am confident that the voters of Bell County will have several excellent choices for the next Sheriff. I wish to thank everyone that has supported me over the 32 years."

Lange took office in November 1992 as the first Republican Justice of the Peace elected in Bell County, served three terms, and was then elected as County Commissioner in 2004 — he then served two terms as the Precinct 3 Commissioner, and was then elected Sheriff in 2012.

"Over the last 11 years I have developed a lot of relationships with our staff, many of those I consider to be more friendships than simply coworkers," Lange said.

"Even though I consider the Sheriff's Department a family, I do have a personal family that is very important to me."

According to the Bell County Sheriff's Department, it has nearly 450 employees with a budget of $60 million.

"Anyone wishing to run for Sheriff must be a currently licensed peace officer with the State of Texas, and will have until December 11 to file with their respective political party," the department said.

Sheriff Lange's current term will expire on December 31, 2024.