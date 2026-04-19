Bell County Sheriff's Office makes arrest on charges of aggravated sexual assault of child

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — 41-year-old Jeremy David DuPaul was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and assault causing bodily injury, the Bell County Sheriff's Office said.

DuPaul was taken into custody Tuesday after investigators obtained an arrest warrant from Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman. He was booked into the Bell County Jail.

The sheriff's office received a report last week of an aggravated sexual assault of a child. During the investigation, additional information was developed related to alleged domestic violence.

The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday. Prosecutors accepted a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

DuPaul remains in custody with a combined bond of $325,000. He is a registered sex offender with a prior conviction for possession of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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