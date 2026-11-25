BELTON, Texas — As families hit the roads across Central Texas for Thanksgiving, Bell County is stepping up patrols to keep you safe and keep impaired drivers off the road.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office will have a larger presence on the roads, and deputies say planning ahead is key to getting everyone home safely.

The Texas Department of Transportation says November and December are the deadliest time of the year for impaired driving. Last year, 284 alcohol-related crashes happened in the county and claimed nine lives.

For many families, the holidays are a time to gather and share a cup of cheer. Reinaldo Vallejo says his whole family is staying over, but someone always stays sober.

"With the turkey and hams … and tamales, yes," Vallejo said. "We want to get happy, so in case of an emergency we must have a designated driver."

Bell County Sheriff's Office Deputy Cliff Coleman says it's important to plan ahead and get home safe by being an attentive driver and not texting behind the wheel.

Rachel Whisman, who is driving home to Houston, says her family wouldn't hesitate to help family or friends during the holidays.

"Yes, I would definitely step in and provide a ride home for them, or my parents would do that," Whisman said.

Last year, the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested 234 drivers for driving while intoxicated over the five-day Thanksgiving stretch. Impaired driving includes alcohol, medications and other substances.

Troopers and local deputies say their goal is to make sure everyone makes it to the dinner table safely.

"Slow down, move over if you see emergency vehicles, so we can go home to our families as well," Coleman said.

Coleman says to designate a driver ahead of time and be responsible hosts. Thanksgiving patrols run through Sunday night.

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