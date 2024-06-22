Abandoned car found in Bell County leads to search for missing dog

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — "He is very, very, very pretty and I can understand why if somebody found him they would have a hard time letting him go, because he is a good boy," Tabatha Rogers said.

"He's an amazing pet, and that's why my brother was just going crazy looking for his baby."

Tabatha Rogers is Jerry Rogers' older sister — Jerry's car was stolen nearly three weeks ago from Italy, Texas, and abandoned at an undisclosed location in Bell County — but Gucci, a stocky bridle pitbull, was missing.

"He could be anywhere between Italy, Texas and San Antonio, Texas," Rogers said.

Tabatha says she and her fiancé saw her brother walking around local neighborhoods in search of Gucci.

"He was telling us that he had just gotten out of jail a few days before for criminal trespass because he went into someone's backyard, because he thought he heard his dog barking," Rogers said.

"He even saw them in the car and said, 'Look, I'm sorry I'm looking for my dog'," Rogers said.

But Jerry passed away the following day.

"I never thought it would be the last day that I saw him," Tabatha Rogers said.

Italy and Ellis County police are working on the confirmed open investigation, however, they declined to comment.

Brandon leaves behind a family who loved and adored him.

"If you think you see him holler, 'Gucci' and 'Tsktsk' and he should come to that," Rogers said.

The sister says her neighbors and family are coming together to offer a $1,500 reward for Gucci — dead or alive.

"If we can just find him and get him home dead or alive, it would heal a piece of my mama's heart that is just so devastated right now," Rogers said.