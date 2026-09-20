30,000 pounds of tires catch fire on big rig, leads to southbound IH-35 closure

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A big rig carrying tens of thousands of pounds of tires caught fire on Interstate 35 near Troy early Sunday morning, forcing authorities to shut down part of the highway.

According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews were dispatched around 4:40 a.m. to southbound IH-35 near mile marker 311 for reports of an 18-wheeler on fire. When crews arrived, they found nearly 30,000 pounds of tires burning on the trailer.

Southbound IH-35 was expected to remain closed for several hours because of the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was unknown.

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