2 Troy men federally charged in armed robbery that killed Salado man

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Two Troy men have been arrested on federal charges in connection with an armed robbery that resulted in the death of a Salado man earlier this month, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Colton Carter, 20, and Donivan Bynum, 18, were charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery under the Hobbs Act, U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons said. The Hobbs Act was enacted in 1946 to combat racketeering, labor extortion, and gang violence.

According to court documents, the men are accused of involvement in an armed robbery on May 5 that led to the death of the Salado victim. The identity of the victim was not released, or any information about the cause of death.

A criminal complaint alleges that messages and phone calls found on Carter's phone during the investigation led detectives to believe he orchestrated the robbery. The complaint further alleges Bynum served as a lookout during the crime.

The FBI is investigating the case with assistance from the Temple Police Department, Milam County Sheriff's Office and Belton Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Blanton is prosecuting the case.

Both men face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.