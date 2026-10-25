2 men accused of assaulting deputies during arrests at Belton apartment complex

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Sheriff’s officials said deputies went to an apartment complex in the 700 block of East Avenue N around noon Friday to locate two people wanted on felony and misdemeanor warrants.

One man was found and taken into custody. Deputies found the second man hiding under a mattress inside an apartment and also took him into custody.

Sheriff’s officials stated, “While deputies were escorting the individual found beneath the mattress to a patrol vehicle, the suspect violently pulled away, causing a deputy to sustain an impact to the face and a laceration to the eyebrow. At the same time, the other suspect headbutted a deputy in the face while being placed into a patrol vehicle.”

One deputy was taken to an area hospital for treatment and later released, officials said.

The two people arrested were identified as Edrick Holcombe Dickerson and Ethan Holcombe.

Officials said Holcombe Dickerson was wanted on warrants related to marijuana possession. He also faces a charge of assault on a peace officer in connection with the Oct. 23 incident.

Holcombe was wanted on warrants related to marijuana possession, criminal trespassing, theft and failure to report a felony involving serious bodily injury or death. He also faces charges of escape causing bodily injury and evading arrest or detention in connection with Friday’s incident.