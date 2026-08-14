Army suspends Apache helicopter training after deadly Fort Hood crash

WASHINGTON (KXXV) — The U.S. Army has halted all AH64 Apache training flights following Wednesday's deadly crash near Fort Hood that killed two soldiers.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Deontre T. Huey, 34, of Killeen, and Warrant Officer Seth L. Olmstead, 25, of Belton, died when their helicopter crashed during a maintenance test flight near Salado. The crash sparked a 155-acre wildfire that required over 200 firefighters to contain.

The nationwide stand-down will remain in effect until officials determine the root cause of the accident. Army leadership expressed condolences to the families and thanked first responders for their immediate action.

The investigation is ongoing with no timeline for resuming Apache training operations.