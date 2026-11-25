ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — The annual Aggie Bonfire is burning bright in Bryan, drawing students and community members together ahead of the Texas A&M vs. University of Texas Longhorns football game — continuing a tradition that dates back to 1907.

I had a chance to catch up with Stack Leader Ethan Schreff for a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into making the event a reality.

"Pretty similar to the old bonfire that mostly people know, back in old army pre 99, the only difference now is that it's a lot more community based and student development," Schreff said.

For students like Sean Haggerty, the bonfire offers a rare sense of connection during a busy fall semester.

"I don't really get to go home during the fall so getting people together like this is something special," Haggerty said.

The student-led Aggie Bonfire has been taking place since 1907 and serves as a way for students to come out and connect with each other.

"Getting to see everyone come together to remember where we were 27 years ago, and then see where we are now, coming to continue this tradition, I mean it's just amazing," Kelly Johnson said.

For those who are a part of the stacking process, the event carries even more weight.

"Countless hours of being with these people every day, build a trust of, I know I can trust this person with my life," Schreff said.

The bonfire is a year-round process — from cleanup to 32 days of stacking — with the organization constantly preparing for the night it burns.

For Johnson, the event is also a moment to celebrate the people who dedicate themselves to it.

"One of our closest friends he's very involved in everything when it comes to bonfire so it good to see where all of his hard work goes," Johnson said.

For Schreff, the experience ultimately comes down to what each person brings to it.

"It's definitely what you put into it, if you aren't willing to commit yourself to anything, a tradition, an organization, being apart of something, you won't get much out of it," Schreff said.

As the Aggie Bonfire continues to be a Texas A&M tradition, we will be sure to follow it for any new ceremonial additions.

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