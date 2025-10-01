AdventHealth taps new president, CEO for Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — AdventHealth Central Texas welcomes a new president and chief executive officer.

Jennifer Swenson will step into the roles on October 20, and will report to Trevor Wright, president/CEO of AdventHealth’s Southwest Region.

“I am excited to step into the role of president and CEO of AdventHealth Central Texas and AdventHealth Rollins Brook,” said Swenson. “Both campuses are true blessings to their communities, and I’m committed to continuing their legacy of delivering high-quality health care while extending our mission to those we serve.”