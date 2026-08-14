A breakdown of Central Texas school district performance in 2026 TEA ratings

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Temple ISD received a B rating in the Texas Education Agency's accountability ratings released to school districts Wednesday, earning one of the highest district ratings in the area among districts comparable to Temple's size and demographics.

The district earned 26 distinctions across various campuses in different subject areas, growth and post-secondary readiness. Temple High School and Edwards Academy received A ratings for the third straight year. The district has five campuses that received B ratings.

"I am extremely proud of the academic success of our schools that is reflected in the latest TEA accountability ratings," said Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott. "But I have been in Temple ISD classrooms for the last 15 years and I have seen excellent teaching and learning taking place throughout that time."

The district's Class of 2025 posted a four-year graduation rate of 97% with Edwards Academy recording a 100% graduation rate. The district has also seen dramatic growth in its College, Career and Military Readiness score, climbing from 85% district-wide to 100% with the Class of 2026.

Killeen ISD emerged as one of Bell County's biggest movers in the 2026 ratings, gaining five points overall and moving within one point of a B rating. The district improved from a 74 in 2025 to a 79 in 2026.

"We have really focused on student growth and very rigorous instruction," said Dr. Lisa Adams, Deputy Superintendent of Academics and School Leadership for Temple ISD. "Our teachers and staff support our students so that when they graduate, they are ready for whatever postsecondary plans they have, whether it is college, entering the workforce to start a career, or joining the military."

College Station ISD received a B rating with an overall score of 86. Belton ISD also earned a B rating with a score of 80. Bryan ISD received a C rating with an overall score of 77.

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