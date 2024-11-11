Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

25 News Veterans Day Showcase 2024

We're showcasing YOUR loved ones, family members, and friends, to honor and thank them on this Veterans Day in Central Texas.

Veterans Day.png Photo by: 25 News Ross.png Photo by: Zachery Ross, 25 News Hines.png Photo by: Matt Hines, 25 News Rogers.png Photo by: Stephanie Rogers, 25 News Grinie.png Photo by: Aurora Forbes, 25 News Ainsworth.png Photo by: Gary Ainsworth, 25 News Edenfield.png Photo by: Judy Kent Jones, 25 News Carabollo.png Photo by: Yary Caraballo, 25 News Dinwiddie.png Photo by: Catherine Malicki, 25 News Ross 2.png Photo by: Zachery Ross, 25 News Young.png Photo by: Andrea Patterson-Young, 25 News Veterans Day (2).png Photo by: Kelsey Rae, 25 News

25 News Veterans Day Showcase 2024

close-gallery
  • Veterans Day.png
  • Ross.png
  • Hines.png
  • Rogers.png
  • Grinie.png
  • Ainsworth.png
  • Edenfield.png
  • Carabollo.png
  • Dinwiddie.png
  • Ross 2.png
  • Young.png
  • Veterans Day (2).png

Share

25 News
Zachery Ross, 25 News
Matt Hines, 25 News
Stephanie Rogers, 25 News
Aurora Forbes, 25 News
Gary Ainsworth, 25 News
Judy Kent Jones, 25 News
Yary Caraballo, 25 News
Catherine Malicki, 25 News
Zachery Ross, 25 News
Andrea Patterson-Young, 25 News
Kelsey Rae, 25 News
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next