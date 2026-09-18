Hydra fire holds at 1,100 acres, 35% containment

The Hydra Fire burning in Bosque County is holding at 1,100 acres and 35% containment as of Friday, according to the Bosque County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said that throughout the day, residents may notice smoke billowing from the area, and that it's expected as portions of the burn area continue to burn themselves out.

"The established fire lines continue to hold, and crews are steadily making progress," the Sheriff's Office said.

"Suppression efforts are moving more slowly than usual due to the rugged terrain and difficult topography in the area where the fire is burning."

The office also thanked members of the community for what they called an outpouring of support that has been "nothing short of amazing."

Click here for updated information on the fire.