Human remains discovered in the Cade Lakes subdivision have been positively identified as Pete Kellum, a man reported missing nearly five years ago.

On April 23, deputies responded to a call in the Cade Lakes area and located human remains. The remains were submitted to the Center for Human Identification in Ft. Worth for DNA testing to establish a positive identification.

The Texas Rangers notified the Burleson County Sheriff's Office that the remains were positively identified by DNA comparison as Pete Kellum, who was born April 21, 1956. Kellum had been reported as a missing person in July 2021. The next of kin have been notified.

The Texas Rangers assumed lead investigation of the case with the assistance of the Burleson County Sheriff's Office.

The cause of death remains undetermined by the medical examiner due to the degradation and lack of remains. The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Texas Rangers or the Burleson County Sheriff's Office at 979-567-4343. No further details are being released at this time.

