Hillsboro man arrested on charges of attempting to solicit a minor

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — The Hillsboro Department of Public Safety arrested a 60-year-old man on charges of attempting to solicit sex from a 14-year-old child.

The department's Criminal Investigations Division initiated an investigation and located the man parked at a business in the 100 block of US Highway 77, where officers say he was waiting to meet with the child.

Police took the Hillsboro man into custody and booked him into the Hill County Corrections Center.

The case remains under investigation.

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