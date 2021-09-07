Hillsboro AutumnFest postponed due to COVID-19 cases

The City of Hillsboro has postponed the annual Hillsboro AutumnFest due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The event was initially scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25 but will now be combined with the Halloween in Hillsboro event on Saturday, Oct. 30. The city said the decision was made with the feedback of local experts.

"Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and the emergency situation in Hill County with no hospital beds available, the City of Hillsboro has visited with local experts and is postponing Hillsboro AutumnFest," said the Hillsboro Department of Public Safety."We are hoping to see case numbers decrease significantly over the extra month so that we can celebrate more safely as a community."

Hill County has 4,279 confirmed cases with 20 new cases as of Sept. 7, according to the Texas Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard.

The city said the combined event will include 10 performances from artists such as Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis, and will include the IBCA State Championship BBQ Cook-off.

"We will be joining forces with Texas Through Time on October 30th so that festival goers will be able to enjoy the spooky haunts of Halloween at the Texas Through Time museum," said the public safety department. "We’re going to encourage festival goers to wear their costumes and enjoy candy and treats given out by the downtown businesses during the festival."

The city said it is working on a new date for performers Stephanie Urbina Jones and the Honky Tonk Mariachi, as they are unable to reschedule for the new date of the festival.

"Thank you for your understanding and please observe all health recommendations over the next few weeks to try and slow down this current COVID spike so we can have some great fun as a community again on October 30th," said the Hillsboro Department of Public Safety.