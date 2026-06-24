Hill County declares disaster amid growing New World Screwworm threat

HILL COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, Hill County officials declared a local disaster because of the growing threat of the New World screwworm following confirmed cases in other parts of the state. No confirmed or suspected cases have been reported in Hill County.

The declaration, issued by County Judge Shane Brassell and the Hill County Commissioners Court, activates an emergency management plan and authorizes the use of county resources to support preparedness and response efforts.

Health officials have stressed that the New World screwworm is a destructive parasite that can infest livestock, wildlife and other warm-blooded animals, causing severe injury or death.

According to the declaration, livestock owners, veterinarians and the public are urged to remain alert for signs of infestation and report suspected cases immediately.

You can read the disaster declaration right here.