‘Hidden Bias of Good People’ to run commercial interruption-free on 25 News March 9th, 14th

WACO, TX — As part of its commitment to creating a better-informed world, The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) and 25 News KXXV will run a commercial interruption-free special across the country to spark a dialogue around implicit bias while advancing conversations at the local level in the 41 markets where it operates.

“KXXV and its parent company Scripps have a powerful platform from which we can help start important conversations in the communities we serve," KXXV General Manager Adam Chase says. "Our role stops there. KXXV remains committed to objective news coverage that empowers people to make informed decisions for their own lives.”

“Each of us have experiences and backgrounds that shape how we think and how we interact with the world around us,” said Local Media President Brian Lawlor. “As a steward of the public airwaves with a station footprint that reaches into nearly a quarter of U.S. TV households, Scripps has a powerful platform from which we can help facilitate critical conversations about the implicit biases we all carry and what they mean for how we connect with one another."

The hourlong special, “Hidden Bias of Good People,” is hosted by Bryant T. Marks, Ph.D., founder and chief equity officer of the National Training Institute on Race and Equity.

The special is interactive and conversational, with a goal of helping viewers understand the unconscious biases we all carry based on our upbringings and environments.

Implicit, or unconscious, bias refers to attitudes and beliefs that occur outside of our conscious awareness and control.

A diversity and implicit bias expert, Marks has provided training to police departments and to executives and professionals in educational institutions, nonprofit organizations, and local and federal government agencies, among others.

For more information on the special, click HERE.