HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — To someone passing by, Mi Casita Mexican Food Restaurant might look like your typical hole-in-the-wall spot. But for the regulars who pull up a chair there every single day, it's means so much more.

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Hewitt restaurant becomes a second home for a neighbor living with seizures

For Amelia Gonzales, she considers it home.

"I have a problem that I have seizures and they take care of me," Gonzales said.

Gonzales visits Mi Casita every day and stays for hours. She says the owners have been a lifeline, helping her through a tough past few months.

"My husband passed away here in June, and I just um, the house doesn't feel the same, so that's the reason that I just, I stay over here," Gonzales said.

Owner Oscar Salazar says his family moved from Mexico and opened Mi Casita in Waco in 2012. After relocating to Hewitt in 2015, they never looked back.

"The Hewitt and Woodway community was barely growing at the time, so it was kind of a gamble, but we took it and, uh, we couldn't be more grateful with the way people welcomed us and made us part of their lives," Salazar said. "I think my favorite part is getting to know people, getting to know their lives, and, uh, be a little part of their lives."

Amelia says Oscar means every word. For her, it's not just about the food — it's the kindness and care that keeps her coming back.

"I have anxiety seizures, and I end up with mainly tremors. Sometimes I crack my head quite a bit, but they're very sweet because I don't want to go to the hospital, I don't want an ambulance, because they can't do anything about it. It's just something that I was born with I guess," Gonzales said.

Oscar says Mi Casita is offering some specials in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Amelia says a must-try item is the enchiladas!

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