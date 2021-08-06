Watch
Hewitt PD searching for missing person, Jason Kelly

Hewitt PD
Posted at 4:12 PM, Aug 06, 2021
The Hewitt Police Department is searching for Jason Kelly.

Kelly was last seen a week ago, on Friday, July 30, wearing a navy-colored shirt, blue jeans, and a ball cap. He is 5’10" with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact Hewitt PD at (254) 666-1661 or call 911.

