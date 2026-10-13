WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo is more than a community tradition — it's a major source of educational funding for students across the Lone Star State.

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Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo scholarship program has awarded more than $5 million to Texas students

Dustin Coufal, president and CEO of the Extraco Events Center, said the scholarship program has grown significantly since it launched in the 1990s.

"We originally gave out 19 $1,000 scholarships to the schools in the county and now in 2026, we gave out 50 scholarships totaling $251,000 to Texas Youth," Coufal said.

The program has awarded more than $5 million in scholarships since it began. In addition to traditional academic scholarships, the program has expanded to include funding for career and technical workforce education.

"The majority of our winners, they all go to the four-year institutions. We've seen a lot of them stay in Texas, but we actually have scholars that are going to Yale, Harvard, Brown, and Cornell. So truly these kids, these are the best and brightest kids in the state going to the best schools across the country," Coufal said.

Rodeo competitors are also eligible for scholarship funding.

"By participating in our elite barrel racing, the livestock show, or our competitive events, we award the winners in those events, those top kids that perform, we award them scholars. And when we total all that out, it comes close to another $250,000. So every year we give out right at half a million dollars in scholarships," Coufal said.

Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo. Coufal hinted that something special may be in store for the scholarship program.

"So you'll have to wait and see. We do have big plans and we want to make the 75th year a year to remember and so hopefully we have some big announcements coming up later in the year," Coufal said.

Applications for academic scholarships close in mid-March, with a banquet to award winners planned for late April or early May.

To donate to the scholarship fund click here:

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