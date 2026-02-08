Hearne police searching for suspect they say shot, killed another man

HEARNE, Texas (KXXV) — A 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Hearne, and police are searching for an armed suspect who fled the scene.

Tavion Hyman died from multiple gunshot wounds at the Eastside Apartment complex at 1102 South Riley Street around 1:30 a.m., according to the Hearne Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found Hyman at the scene. He was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police have identified 23-year-old Monterrius Smith Jr. as a suspect in the shooting. Smith fled the scene and is considered armed and dangerous.

Smith was last seen driving a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu with Texas license plate SMG5523.

Anyone with information about Smith's location or details about the incident is asked to contact the Hearne Police Department at 979-279-5333.

