ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — Robinson city council will take a final vote Tuesday on whether to renew its contract with Flock, the license plate reader camera system, amid growing community opposition and a state funding freeze under Gov. Abbott.

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Hear from neighbors ahead of Robinson's vote to renew Flock camera system

The city of Robinson has 11 Flock cameras. In July, Robinson Police Chief Larry Adams spoke with us about the impact the system has had on local law enforcement.

"Since we've implemented the Flock system, we have seen a significant decrease in crime," Adams said.

But at last week's city council meeting, many residents made clear they do not support the cameras.

Russel Oehring, a Robinson resident and Army combat veteran, spoke out against the system.

"I'm an Army combat veteran; I did 12 years in defense of our constitution, and our rights as American citizens, and I feel that the Flock camera is another way that our rights are getting eroded away," Oehring said.

"It's eroding our rights of freedom," Oehring said.

Waco resident RJ Pase has been attending city council meetings across the area to advocate against the cameras.

"I don't want Flock cameras anywhere," Pase said.

"They're unconstitutional. There's a very good argument that they violate the Fourth Amendment," Pase said.

Pase said Mayor Greg May faced backlash online following remarks May made about Flock cameras at last week's meeting.

"After said heated exchange went kind of viral on Facebook, mayor came out with a statement on Facebook saying that it was taken out of context and that he is considering voting against the extension of that contract," Pase said.

With May signaling he may vote against renewal, the rest of the council still faces a decision — one now complicated by Gov. Abbott's state funding freeze.

"Maybe it might push them to go into the right direction, and pressure them, saying okay we can't pay for these, and we're not going to use our own taxpayer money, and shouldn't. So I guess we'll have no choice but to end it," Pase said.

Robinson City Council will vote on whether to renew its Flock contract Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

