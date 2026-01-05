Head-on crash on FM 485 leaves one dead and another critically injured

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A head-on collision on FM 485 left one person dead and another critically injured after a pickup truck driver attempted to pass in a no-passing zone.

The crash occurred when a 20-year-old male from Conroe was driving a Ford F-250 eastbound on FM 485 and attempted to pass multiple vehicles while in a no-passing zone. While passing, the Ford collided head-on with a westbound Toyota Tacoma.

The Toyota driver, 43-year-old Cody Blaine Wall of Cameron, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Greg Hoelscher.

The Ford driver was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

