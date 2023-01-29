Head-on collision kills 2 drivers in San Saba County: Texas DPS

SAN SABA COUNTY, Texas — Two men are dead after a driver failed to stay in their lane, resulting in a head-on collision, Texas DPS said.

At 4:06 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 45, about half a mile south of FM 2995 in San Saba County, on reports of a major crash between two pick-up trucks.

Texas DPS said a 2018 Dodge Ram truck, operated by 65-year-old Richard Blair Harris, of Brownwood, Texas, had been towing a cargo trailer traveling northbound on FM 45.

Meanwhile, officials said a 2001 Chevrolet pick-up truck, operated by 52-year-old Eugenio Botello Perez, of San Saba, Texas, had been traveling southbound, approaching the Dodge.

According to Texas DPS, the Chevrolet failed to maintain single lane, crossed into the northbound lane, and into the path of the Dodge, effectively resulting in a collision.

Both Harris and Perez were pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Sharon Blossman.

Texas DPS said a 23-year-old male passenger traveling in the Dodge sustained non-incapacitating injuries and was treated on the scene.

Next of kin have since been notified.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

"Texas DPS reminds drivers to limit distractions while driving," Sgt. Bryan Washko, Texas DPS said in a statement.

"Distracted driving greatly increases the probability of being involved in a traffic crash."