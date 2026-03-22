Harker Heights police investigate fatal shooting along Interstate 14

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — A 19-year-old Harker Heights man is dead and another is injured following a shooting along Eastbound Interstate Highway 14 Sunday.

The Harker Heights Police Department responded to Seton Hospital at around 5 a.m. after two gunshot victims arrived at the emergency room.

19-year-old Sedell Barrios died shortly after arriving at the hospital. The second victim was treated at Seton Hospital before being transferred to Scott and White Hospital for further medical care.

Detectives are investigating information that the possible suspects may be traveling in a dark-colored Nissan sedan.

The Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the case.