Groceries and Inflation over the Labor Day Weekend

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Labor Day weekend is typically a time for get-togethers but affordability and inflation are tempering celebrations this year.

Neighbors in Waco are finding ways to rein in spending while still enjoying time with loved ones over the holiday.

Some residents say they are being strategic about where they shop.

"I always shop at Aldi's because they have the best prices in town as far as I've found in terms of dairy products and meat products as well," said Adrian Spence, Mom.

Many say they have noticed price increases recently.

"Nothing super drastic, but definitely within at least 50 cents to 75 cents a pound I would say." said Spence.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices in Waco, Texas have risen by about 3% over the past year. According to ABC News, while some groceries have lowered in recent months, prices are still higher than the Federal Reserve's target for inflation of only 2%.

Adrian Spence says the rising costs are affecting the types of meat she buys, choosing chicken or pork over the holidays instead of beef and burgers.

Even students are looking to save over the long weekend.

"I'm cutting back on food… cutting back on snacks." said Lucas Boruff, Student.

Others are cooking at home to keep costs down.

"Making our own food, not going out to eat as much — that really saves money," said Ana Lucia Romero , Student.

Neighbors say they are going to specific grocery stores to ensure cost savings so they can enjoy the Labor Day long weekend with family and loved ones.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

