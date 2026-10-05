Grand Prairie residents invited to meet finalists for fire chief position

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX — The City of Grand Prairie is inviting residents to meet the three finalists vying to become the next chief of the Grand Prairie Fire Department.

The search comes as Fire Chief Robert Fite prepares to retire later this year after 14 years of service to the community. Following his retirement announcement, city leaders launched a nationwide recruitment effort to find the department's next leader.

As the selection process enters its final stage, the public will have an opportunity to meet the finalists during a community meet-and-greet scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The three finalists are: James Kubinski, Ricardo "Richie" Quintero, and Stephan J. Lopez Jr. Click here to read more about them.

City officials say the event will give residents a chance to learn more about each candidate's professional experience, leadership philosophy and dedication to public safety. Community members will also be able to interact with the finalists as the city moves closer to naming its next fire chief.

Chief Fite's retirement marks the end of more than a decade of leadership within the department, and city leaders say public input remains an important part of the selection process.

Event Details