Governor Abbott extends SNAP benefits for month of May

Governor Abbott announced Tuesday, May 4, that the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits have been extended for the month of May.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing roughly $246 million in benefits.

"Thank you to the USDA for extending these crucial emergency SNAP benefits for the month of May," said Governor Abbott. "Through the continued extension of the benefits, Texas families have been able to provide for their families and put food on the table throughout the pandemic."

"We will continue to provide additional support to Texans and their families during this pandemic so they can purchase nutritious foods with their SNAP benefits," said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture gave the HHSC federal approval to extend the maximum SNAP benefits, based on family size, and all SNAP eligible households will get a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

Since April 2020, more than $3 billion in benefits have been provided.