Governor Abbott declares May 9-15 Small Business Week in Texas

This morning, May 10, Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation , officially recognizing the week of May 9-15 as Small Business Week in Texas.

“An amazing 99.8% of businesses in the Lone Star State are small businesses. They are the heart of every Texas community, and their continuing resilience drives local job creation and fuels our mighty economy,” said Governor Abbott. “Men and women willing to take a risk, to dig deep into their own pockets and stake their future on an idea, have long written the story of Texas. That pioneering spirit in our small town, downtowns, to our big city centers still fuels our shared prosperity today. As we unleash the Texas economy, I am proud to celebrate small business growth in Texas. When small businesses succeed, Texas succeeds.”

Governor Abbott recognized the role that small businesses play in the economy and the resurgence in communities throughout the Lone Star State.

Below are some resources that Governor Abbott provided for small businesses across the state.

Governor’s Small Business Webinar Resource Library

gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars

On-demand webinars focused on small business needs. Since April 2020, nearly 20,000 small businesses and resource providers have participated in webinars covering:

2021 New Federal Funding

Business Strategy (Financial Planning)

Business Strategy (E-commerce)

Starting a Business

Veterans Resources

2020 CARES Act Funding

Public Procurement Tips

Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal

gov.texas.gov/business-portal

For aspiring entrepreneurs or established business owners, the recently launched Small Business Resource Portal provides customized lists of the most relevant resources and contacts to help you find success.

Governor's Office of Small Business Assistance

gov.texas.gov/smallbusiness

Assisting small and medium Texas businesses through advocacy, entrepreneurial support, education, and technical assistance. The Office serves as a focal point in the state for start-ups and small businesses of all sizes in urban, suburban, and rural communities, offering a variety of services and information including:

Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal

Small Business Webinars & Events

Start a Business

Moving Your Small Business to Texas

Business Permit Office

Financing & Capital for Small Businesses

Public Procurement & HUB Resources

Veteran, Minority & Women Owned Business Resources

Women-Owned Business Webinar Series

gov.texas.gov/organization/women/economic-opportunities

The Governor’s Commission for Women will be hosting a series of informative webinars in each region of Texas beginning in July. The series is an opportunity for small business owners and entrepreneurs to listen and learn from subject-matter experts and gain actionable advice about starting, growing, and sustaining a business in each region of Texas. Dates and details to be announced.

Resources for Communities

gov.texas.gov/business