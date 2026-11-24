WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Gas prices are falling just in time for Thanksgiving, but that may not be enough to get more Texans on the road this holiday season.

AAA Texas projects 5.7 million Texans will travel at least 50 miles between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30 — down 1.2% from last year. Nationally, AAA expects 120,000 fewer people to hit the road this Thanksgiving compared to last year.

The current gas average is sitting at around $3 per gallon — down nearly 70 cents from a month ago.

Local economist Ray Perryman said several factors are behind the drop.

"Once you get to the colder weather, people drive less. The summer and the early fall are the really heavy driving seasons and so demand falls some. So you've got a combination of things, but by far the biggest thing is the fact that the prices have come down for oil from, from somewhere around well over $100 a barrel to around $85 a barrel," Perryman said.

Cole Schieffer, a Waco driver who spoke with me at the pump, said he noticed prices trending in the right direction — but said the broader cost of living is still weighing on people.

"It keeps going down," Schieffer said.

Schieffer said he is traveling this Thanksgiving but is not surprised others are choosing to stay home.

"I mean, everything is expensive, everything costs more than it ever has, for the most part. Gas prices are going down, but nothing else. You're still spending a ridiculous amount of money for anything at the grocery store," Schieffer said.

AAA said it expects drivers to have Thanksgiving fuel costs similar to what they paid during the July Fourth holiday period.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.