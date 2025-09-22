Gas leak prompts evacuation in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A gas leak Monday afternoon prompted the evacuation of a city block in a Temple neighborhood, authorities said.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded at 3:34 p.m. to reports of a gas leak after residents heard a loud pop and noticed a light odor of natural gas.

Fire officials said maintenance crews struck a gas line while working in the area. As a precaution, firefighters evacuated the block between 1st Street and 3rd Street, bounded by Young Avenue and Zenith Avenue.

Police have blocked roads in the area, and officials are urging drivers to avoid the neighborhood. Atmos Energy has been dispatched to repair the leak.

Temple Fire crews remain on scene alongside Temple Police Department and Temple EMS.

