Students were briefly evacuated from G.W. Carver Middle School on Thursday due to a fire alarm.
According to the Waco Independent School District, the fire alarm was triggered around 12:10 p.m. The source of the smoke was identified and extinguished quickly.
Students were able to return to class just before 1 p.m., the district said.
Read the full letter from the school below:
Dear Panther Families,
I want to inform you that students and staff were briefly evacuated from the campus around 12:10 p.m. today after the fire alarm was triggered.
The source of the smoke was quickly identified and extinguished. All students and staff safely exited the building with no injuries.
Students and staff returned inside the building at approximately 12:55 pm. The staff ensured that all students received lunch and classes were adjusted to the missed time.
I want to thank the Waco Fire Department for their quick response and our students and faculty for the seamless transition. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we strive to keep you informed.
Thank you for your continued trust and support,
Ms. Bamma Moore
Principal, G.W. Carver Middle School