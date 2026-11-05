Frustration over economy, foreign policy triggers Democratic sweep in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Democrats claimed historic victories across Texas on Tuesday night, winning the races for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate in what political observers are calling a seismic shift for the traditionally Republican state.

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'A weight has been lifted': Hope, frustration drive historic Democratic sweep in Texas

I was in Austin after attending Governor Abbott's watch party on election night. While leaving the event, people were in the streets celebrating the Democratic sweep — beeping car horns and playing music. The celebratory energy in the city continued into the following day.

I spoke with voters outside the Capitol, and many shared a common sentiment: hope.

"I feel like this weight has been lifted. This, I mean, it's, it's like hope," said Yolanda Lara, a voter who traveled to Austin for the election.

"It gives me hope that, you know, we can start getting this country back on track," said Dave.

"I feel a lot of hope," said Sophia Griswold.

"Very hopeful, very excited and hopeful," said Nicholas Cerley.

When asked why they believe Texas finally made the political turn, voters pointed to frustration with the current administration.

"I think Texans have just finally said enough. This is not who we are. We are Texans. We are, we are better than this," Lara said.

"I think that the average American is just so fed up that even in these red states, like you can see the population is really swinging," Cerley said.

Pat Flavin, a professor at Baylor University, said national conditions played a major role in the outcome.

"The most important factor is just a favorable national conditions. A lot of voters are concerned about high prices, about the war in Iran, and they took it out on Republican candidates up and down the ballot... it was just an unfavorable environment for Republicans, wherever they were running," Flavin said.

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