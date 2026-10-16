From break-in to doing business: A Belton barbecue restaurant reopens hours after burglary

BELTON, Texas — A longtime Central Texas barbecue restaurant is back open after a burglary left it without hundreds of bottles of liquor and its cash registers.

Morgan’s Point Resort police are investigating a break-in at Backyard BBQ on Morgan’s Point Road.

Officers responded around 8:15 a.m. Thursday after someone broke glass and forced their way through a back door. Police said the theft happened sometime between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.

The restaurant has served the Belton community as a family-run business for 20 years. Owner Kyle Grote said thieves stole about 100 bottles of liquor and all of the restaurant’s cash registers.

“You feel violated, you know, but it could have been worse. They didn't destroy our computer systems, so we could at least open for business that day. And they didn't steal our brisket, so we were doing alright,” Grote said.

Longtime customer and retired contractor Sean O'Connor said he was surprised to learn about the burglary.

“Why was my first reaction, being how we were actually going to repair that door when I got back from vacation,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor also expressed concern about the impact on small business owners.

“It’s just kind of disheartening that someone who has a small business, especially in an area like this, has to protect yourself that way,” O’Connor said.

Despite the break-in, restaurant staff quickly cleaned up and reopened for customers the same day.

“We cleaned up. I went and got some more liquor to suffice for the week. They went ahead and started doing their thing in the kitchen, and we were open by 11,” Grote said.

Grote said the support from customers has helped the restaurant move forward.

“It was pretty refreshing to feel, you know, you find out how many people do love you and love your business and care about their fellow man,” Grote said.

The restaurant is asking neighbors to report any suspicious people or vehicles seen near the property during the time of the burglary.

Morgan’s Point Resort police have collected fingerprints and are reviewing surveillance footage from surrounding areas. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department.

The restaurant remains open for business.

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